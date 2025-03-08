36 girls participate in audition for Miss Hamirpur

Thirty-six girls participated in the Miss Hamirpur auditions held at the DC office complex here today. the auditions were part of the selection process of the girls for a beauty contest which would be organised during the national-level Holi Utsav at Sujanpur.

Notably, the Holi Utsav at Sujanpur will be celebrated for four days from March 12. The introduction of the beauty contest to the event is a new initiative of the district administration.

Aprajita Chandel, Assistant Commissioner to Deputy Commissioner, said another round of auditions would be held on March 11 and those who could not participate today could show their talent and secure their place in the finals then.