36 girls participate in audition for Miss Hamirpur

Our Correspondent
Hamirpur, Updated At : 03:16 AM Mar 08, 2025 IST
Thirty-six girls participated in the Miss Hamirpur auditions held at the DC office complex here today. the auditions were part of the selection process of the girls for a beauty contest which would be organised during the national-level Holi Utsav at Sujanpur.

Notably, the Holi Utsav at Sujanpur will be celebrated for four days from March 12. The introduction of the beauty contest to the event is a new initiative of the district administration.

Aprajita Chandel, Assistant Commissioner to Deputy Commissioner, said another round of auditions would be held on March 11 and those who could not participate today could show their talent and secure their place in the finals then.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

