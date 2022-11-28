36 take part in Shimla mountain biking race

Shimla, November 27
The Himalayan Adventure Sports and Tourism Promotion Association (HASTPA) organised the MTB Shimla Hills Winter Challenge here today in association with the Cycling Association of Himachal Pradesh and the Shimla Cycling Association.
As many as 36 riders in the age group of 10-64 years participated in the race, which was held in the tracks around Shimla and its suburb Mashobra and Daak Bangla.
The riders covered the distance of 37 km, which included broken tarmac jeep roads and steep inclines. The riders went to the maximum elevation of 2,350 metres and the minimum 1,780 metres. The race saw intense action in different categories.
Winners: U -16 (Girls) Divija Sood; U-16 (Boys) 1 Yugal Thakur, 2 Vansh Kalia; U-19 (Boys) 1 Arpit Sharma, 2 Akash Singh; Under 23 (boys) 1 Rajbir Singh, 2 Aarush Upmanyu; Above 23 (men): 1 Gaurav Negi, 2 Ajay Kumar.
