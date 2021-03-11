360 new Covid cases, 3 deaths in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 9

As many as 360 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 305,743. Besides, three persons died of the virus in Mandi, Kangra and Sirmaur districts.

The highest number of 133 cases was recorded in Shimla, followed by 61 in Kangra, 30 in Bilaspur, 29 in Kullu, 25 in Mandi, 21 in Chamba, 19 in Solan, 18 in Hamirpur, 11 in Una, eight in Sirmaur, four in Kinnaur and one in Lahaul and Spiti.

#Bilaspur #Kangra #Shimla #Sirmaur