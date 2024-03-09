360 roads closed in Himachal Pradesh, wet spell forecast from tomorrow

Shimla, March 8
More than 360 roads, including three National Highways, still remained closed in Himachal Pradesh following snow and rain for the last few days.
The Shimla weather office has predicted a wet spell in the state from Sunday. According to the meteorological department, a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from the night of March 10.
A few places on higher altitude and tribal areas received mild spell of snow. Kalpa recorded 1.1 cm of snow, Sangla 0.5 cm, while Kufri and Gondla received traces of snow. The MeT office also issued yellow warnings of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at isolated places from Monday to Wednesday. A maximum of 285 roads are closed in Lahaul and Spiti, 31 in Kinnaur, 24 in Chamba, 11 in Kullu, eight in Shimla, two in Mandi and one in Kangra districts and 402 transformers are out of order, while 17 water supply schemes have been disrupted in the state, according to the state’s emergency operation centre. There was no significant change in the minimum temperatures and Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest at night. However, the maximum temperatures increased and Una recording 25.2 degrees Celsius was the hottest during the day.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...