361 students join ABVP

As many as 361 students joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at Rajkiya Kanya Mahavidyalaya (RKMV), Shimla, on Thursday. The ABVP is running a membership campaign in the colleges from August 16-30 and the RKMV unit has set a target of 3,000 memberships. Stating that the ABVP was the biggest student organisation of the world, campaign in-charge Dikshita welcomed the new members.
Janmashtami celebrated
Janmashtami was celebrated at the Achievers’ Hub Senior Secondary School, Dharamsala. Students came dressed as Lord Krishna and Radha. The spirit of festivity was enhanced by ‘jhankis’ presented by the students depicting Krishna’s life. Director Krishna Awasthi and Principal Jyotsna Dhiman blessed the students on the auspicious day.
Inter-school contests held
The 25th inter-school Geeta Shaloka Uchcharan and Geeta declamation contests were held at Geeta Adarsh Vidyalaya, Solan. As many as 15 schools participated in it. LK Bansal, Chairman, Geeta Ashram Society and Geeta Adarsh Vidyalaya, was the chief guest on the occasion.
