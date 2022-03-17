37 new cases, one death

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 16

As many as 37 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 284,258. Besides, one person died of the virus in Hamirpur. The total active cases declined to 392.

The highest number of 20 cases was recorded in Chamba, followed by four each in Shimla and Mandi, two each in Sirmaur and Hamirpur and one each in Bilaspur, Kinnaur, Kullu, Solan and Una.