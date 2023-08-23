37 vehicles carrying wood cut illegally impounded in Una

Our Correspondent

Una, August 22

In an operation that lasted the entire night intervening Monday and Tuesday, police teams from Kangra and Una districts impounded 29 vehicles trying to transport illegally-cut wood from different parts to the state to Hoshiarpur in Punjab. DGP Sanjay Kundu reached Una yesterday to personally coordinate the operation.

The DGP, while addressing mediapersons here today, said that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had directed him to take stern action against the forest mafia and consequently, he directed the SPs of Una and Kangra to gather intelligence.

Kundu said police pickets were set up on all inter-state roads, including unmanned dirt roads, and within an hour, 10 vehicles overloaded with wood were impounded. The drivers of these vehicles failed to produce proper documents regarding permission for felling and transporting wood.

The DGP said that based on information, police parties were dispatched to different locations where vehicles loaded with wood and awaiting signals from organised criminals to begin their journeys were impounded. He added that no driver was able to produce valid documents and hence all 29 vehicles were impounded.

Kundu said that a detailed investigation would be carried out and if needed, the Enforcement Directorate would also be involved in the matter. He added that some timber dealers in Hoshiarpur, who were in contact with the accused in Himachal Pradesh for the purchase of smuggled wood, had been identified and would be brought to the state for questioning, besides the owners of vehicles involved in the crime.

Meanwhile, Una Divisional Forest Officer Susheel Rana said that their department had also seized eight vehicles on the night intervening Monday and Tuesday since no driver possessed valid documents. He added that three vehicles were found carrying wood, cutting which was banned.

He said that as the wood had been cut on private land, cases had been registered under the Land Preservation Act.

#Hoshiarpur #Kangra #Una