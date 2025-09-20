DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 375 roads still blocked in Himachal, fresh spell of rain likely from September 24

375 roads still blocked in Himachal, fresh spell of rain likely from September 24

As per the Meteorological Department, weather will continue to remain dry in the state till September 23
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:21 PM Sep 20, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Portions of roads damaged following sinking of land in an area near Palampur in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. PTI
Traffic movement in many parts of Himachal Pradesh remained disrupted on Saturday as around 375 roads, including two National Highways, that were damaged due to torrential rain and landslides were still blocked.

The state will receive a fresh spell of rain from September 24.

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre, the highest number of 128 roads are blocked in Mandi, followed by Kullu (110), Kangra (34), Shimla (25), Chamba (17), Bilaspur and Una (14 each), Solan (13), Sirmaur (10), Hamirpur (6) and Kinnaur (4). Also, of the 145 disrupted water supply schemes, the highest number of 83 such schemes are in Mandi, followed by Shimla (27), Chamba (11), Hamirpur and Kangra (9 each) and Solan (6), affecting drinking water supply in many parts of the state.

Besides, around 43 power transformers are also disrupted. The highest number of 17 disrupted transformers are in Chamba, followed by Kullu (12), Mandi (11) and Shimla (3), leaving many areas in these districts without electricity.

Meanwhile, light rain occurred in a few parts of the state during the past 24 hours. Bharwain in Una received the highest of 30 mm of rain, followed by Kangra (21.5 mm), Dharamsala (11.8 mm), Paonta Sahib (8.8 mm), Palampur (5.4 mm) and Kalpa (2.8 mm). The weather was dry in most parts of the state.

As per the state’s Meteorological Department, the weather will continue to remain dry in the state till September 23. During this period, the maximum temperatures are expected to rise by 2°C to 3°C while the minimum temperatures will remain normal.

