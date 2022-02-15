379 new Covid cases in state, no death

Shimla, February 14
A total of 379 new Covid cases were recorded today though there was no fatality due to the virus in the last 24 hours.
The number of active cases was 3,416, while the positive cases stood at 2,80,648.
The highest number of 100 cases was reported in Kangra, followed by 73 in Mandi, 46 in Hamirpur, 38 in Chamba, 35 in Shimla, 26 in Sirmaur, 18 in Bilaspur, 14 each in Solan and Una, nine in Kullu, five in Kinnaur and one in Lahaul Spiti.
