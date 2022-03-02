38 new Covid cases, one death in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, March 1
As many as 38 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 283,366. Besides, one person died of the virus in Kangra district.
The highest number of nine cases each was recorded in Kangra and Chamba, followed by seven in Hamirpur, four each in Una and Solan, three in Mandi and two in Shimla. The total active cases declined to 802 while the fatalities rose to 4,103.
