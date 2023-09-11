385 schools in Mandi district damaged, studies affected

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, September 10

As many as 385 school buildings were damaged in flashfloods and landslides in Mandi district last month, causing a loss of Rs 27.5 crore to the Education Department and disrupting classes at several locations.

While a temporary arrangement has been made to run classes physically and online — poor Internet connectivity in remote areas remains a big challenge — academically, things are far from satisfactory.

As per the Education Department, 339 primary and middle school buildings were damaged, 16 of them completely, in the monsoon fury. The loss of property was assessed at Rs 16 crore approximately. Similarly, 46 senior secondary school buildings got damaged in the rain, causing a loss of Rs 11.5 crore to the department.

MP Pratibha Singh recently visited Nachan, Balh, Darang, Sarkaghat and Sundernagar Assembly constituencies to assess the situation. Several worried parents urged her to help resume classes. While classes are being conducted from makeshift arrangements at Kuklah and Kholanal villages, the department hasn’t been able to resume the studies at Bagi-Kataula.

The MP has written to Education Minister Rohit Thakur requesting him to ensure speedy restoration of damaged school buildings in Mandi. “The damage is extensive. However, at majority of places, classes are being conducted from temples or buildings offered by villagers. The restoration work is underway to bring things back on track,” said Amarnath Rana, Executive Deputy Director, Higher Education, Mandi.

