38th foundation day celebrated

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 2

A daylong workshop on ‘Strengthening of alumni network: Awareness campaign on entrepreneurship opportunities and job availabilities in forestry and horticulture sector’ was held at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry here yesterday.

The workshop was held as part of the 38th foundation day celebrations of the university and was attended by faculty and over 300 students.

Dr Manish Kumar, Dean College of Horticulture, said the workshop was aimed at apprising students about the job and entrepreneurial opportunities in the corporate sector and encouraging them to initiate startups and become job providers.