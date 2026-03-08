39 teams to vie for top honours during inter-varsity girls handball tourney at Una

The north zone girls inter-university handball tournament today began at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in Una. A total of 39 teams are participating in the event. Government Girls College, Kotla Khurd, is hosting the four-day event.

Advertisement

College Principal Dr Raj Kumar, who is also the chairman of the organising committee, said during the four days, all teams will be vying to achieve the top position to qualify for participation in the national level tournament. He said about 600 girl students are participating in the tournament.

Advertisement

Kutlehar MLA Vivek Sharma, who was the chief guest at the opening ceremony, congratulated the players on the occasion of International Day for Women. He said sports help inculcate competitive spirit and self-confidence, besides keeping the mind and body fit. He said the state government was strengthening the infrastructure in educational institutions as well as at the grassroots level to promote sports.

Advertisement

Vivek Sharma said Indian women were making a name in sports at the international level and even Himachal Pradesh had produced women athletes and sportspersons, who have excelled in their respective games.