Rs 390 cr to be spent on improving water supply in Hamirpur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 9

A total of Rs 390 crore would be spent on 10 schemes to improve water supply in the district. The proposal to improve the supply of potable water under Jal Jeevan Mission was submitted to the government, as per reports.

Despite over 100 water supply schemes currently running, many areas struggle to get regular water supply. The district administration press water tankers into service to meet the water requirement on occasions.

DC Hemraj Bairwa said the Jal Shakti Vibhag (JSV) had prepared DPR for 10 schemes with an aim to provide sufficient potable water to areas facing water scarcity in the district. He said the JSV officials are also advised to identify houses that do not have water-supply. He said no house would be left without a connection.