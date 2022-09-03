Himachal: Rs 398 cr GST revenue in August; rises by 14%

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 2

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) of around Rs 398 crore, an increase of 14 per cent, was collected in August in the state.

Commissioner, State Taxes and Excise, Yunus said here today that the GST collection in the first five months of the current financial year had increased to Rs 2,255 crore as compared to Rs 1,634 crore collected during the same period last year.

He said that continuous improvement in return filing, speedy scrutiny of returns, timely completion of GST audits and strengthened enforcement continue to be the focus areas for the department so as to achieve the target of 25 per cent cumulative growth in the current financial year.

Yunus said the department had verified 5.6 lakh e-way bills in the current financial year. “The department remains committed to improving voluntary compliance with time-bound redress of the issues of the stakeholders under the Tax Haat Programmme,” he added.

#Goods and Services Tax GST #Shimla