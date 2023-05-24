Rs 3K cr to be spent on infra development in Kangra: CM

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 23

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today reviewed the work on tourism and other projects being executed in Kangra district. He said that the government was promoting water and adventure tourism and religious and health tourism and would spend about Rs 3,000 crore on infrastructure development in the district.

Sukhu said that there was a plan to extend the runway of the Kangra airport to 1,900 metres in the first phase and to 3,010 metres in the second phase to facilitate the operation of A-320 aircraft. The land acquisition for the first phase of the runway expansion is to cost Rs 572.07 crore.

He said, “Sites for heliports have been identified at Rakkar and Palampur. These heliports will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 6.66 crore and Rs 9 crore, respectively.” He directed the officials concerned to identify land for a heliport at Jawalaji.

Sukhu said that an international convention centre proposed at Dharamsala would be constructed at a cost of Rs 130 crore to promote conference tourism in the district. “Around 2.19 hectares have been identified for the convention centre project while 5.75 hectares have been identified at Nagrota for the proposed wellness resort and an artificial lake with fountains,” he added.

He said that for ice and roller-skating rinks, two hectares had been identified at Sakoh village in Dharamsala tehsil. Asian Development Bank would fund the project, he added.

He said that there was a proposal to construct a tourist village at Narghota village here and land had been identified for the project. “A destination resort is being set up at Menjha near Palampur. For the beautification of Palampur town, the construction of a multi-level parking near the HRTC bus stand, a parking area near old Sabzi Mandi, storage and rainwater harvesting facilities, a tourist reception centre, upgrade of roads and streets and the renovation of Neugal Cafe, among other landscape enhancement projects were underway at a cost of Rs 58 crore,” he added.

Golf course proposed