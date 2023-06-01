Rs 3L fine on construction firms for waste-dumping

Rajiv Mahajan

NURPUR, MAY 31

The Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (HPSPCB) has imposed Rs 3 lakh environment compensation on three road construction companies engaged in the Pathankot-Mandi road widening project for allegedly unscientific dumping of muck and excavated material alongside the local rivulet from Trilokpur to Seuni in Jawali subdivision of Kangra.

The HPSPCB, after completing its spot inquiry, has issued directions to the Gurugram (Haryana)-based construction firm and its two local units engaged by it for roadside hill-cutting and excavating work to deposit the penalty of Rs 1 lakh each in bank account of the member secretary of the board.

It is alleged that the road construction firm had dumped excavated waste material into the deep gorges from Trilokpur and Seuni area about six months back, posing a threat to the Brahal rivulet. The dumped material has started sliding down into the natural water body during rains. The exercise is being carried out in contravention of the NGT directions, restricting the dumping of waste near any natural water body.

Varun Gupta, in-charge, regional office, HPSPCB, Kangra, said following public complaints of illegal dumping near the natural body, a number of notices were served on the road construction firm, but it failed to reply. He said the firm had been violating the NGT rules despite repeated notices, so the fine was imposed on May 20.