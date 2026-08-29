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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 3rd National Lok Adalat to be held across Himachal courts on Sept 12

3rd National Lok Adalat to be held across Himachal courts on Sept 12

About 75,000 cases identified for settlement ahead of the upcoming Lok Adalat

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 04:54 PM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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The third National Lok Adalat will be held in all courts across Himachal Pradesh on September 12.

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Providing the information, a spokesperson for the Himachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (HPSLSA) stated that the Adalat would be held under the patronage of Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court and Patron-in-Chief of the HPSLSA, and under the guidance of Justice Vivek Singh Thakur, Judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

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“An online facility for the payment of compounding fees through ePay (eCourts Digital Payment) has also been provided in cases of Motor Vehicles challans, particularly in the courts of Traffic Magistrates. People and litigants are being made aware of the Lok Adalat through IEC material and awareness campaigns involving local bodies, stakeholders, NGOs, representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions, para-legal volunteers and public transport services, etc.,” he said.

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“Till now, about 75,000 cases have been identified by different courts in the state for settlement before the upcoming National Lok Adalat scheduled to be held on September 12,” he added.

The spokesperson further informed that regular meetings were being held with all Bar Associations, and representatives and officers of insurance companies, banks and financial institutions for the effective identification and disposal of cases through the Lok Adalat.

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