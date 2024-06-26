Rs 4,000 crore is all Pangi seeks for all-weather connectivity

Naresh Thakur

Chamba, June 25

Residents of Himachal Pradesh’s tribal Pangi valley have made a request to the Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, Dr Arvind Panagariya, seeking Rs 4,000 crore for the construction of the Chehni Tunnel.

The proposed 13-km tunnel, connecting Devi Kothi in the Churah subdivision to Mindhal in the Pangi subdivision, aims to the regions annual six-month isolation caused by severe winter conditions

The tunnel is expected to significantly reduce travel distance between Tissa and Killar by 88 km, providing a reliable and shorter route compared to the current 800 km detour via the Atal Tunnel or Jammu and Kashmir

During his official visit to Shimla from June 23 to 25, Dr Panagariya was given a detailed representation by the Pangwal Ekta Manch, a non-governmental organisation representing the Pangwal community, through an email.

The forum’s president, Trilok Thakur, said the Chehni Tunnel project had been a long-standing demand of the Pangi residents, dating back to 1971. The proposed 13-km tunnel, connecting Devi Kothi in the Churah subdivision to Mindhal in the Pangi subdivision, aims to liberate the region from its annual six-month isolation caused by severe winter conditions. The tunnel will provide a vital link on the Draman-Jot-Chamba-Killar (Pangi) route, which has been recognised “in principle” as a national highway by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways since 2016.

“The existing Sach Pass Road, stretching 66 km from Bairagarh to Killar, is operational for only three-four months annually due to heavy snow and avalanches. Each year, substantial funds, approximately Rs 4-5 crore, are spent on snow clearance and maintenance. Over the past two decades, over Rs 1,200-1,500 crore have been spent on this road, with similar expenditures expected for the next 20-30 years if no permanent solution is found,” said Thakur.

“The tunnel will not only facilitate year-round access, but also boost economic activities, cultural ties and administrative connectivity with Chamba, the district headquarters,” added Thakur.

He said the tunnel holds strategic importance for defence movements from Pathankot to the Ladakh. Additionally, it is seen as an environmentally beneficial alternative, potentially allowing the closure of the Sach Pass Road to protect Himalayan glaciers and river systems from ecological damage.

Thakur said, “The initial pre-feasibility study for the Chehni Tunnel was completed by the SJVNL, Shimla, in 2014, estimating a cost of Rs 1,990 crore at 2014 price levels, which now has escalated to almost double. The proposed tunnel’s technical feasibility was affirmed, although it presents significant engineering challenges. In our submission, we have urged the Finance Commission to recommend the allocation of Rs 4,000 crore for the tunnel.”

This allocation, he argues, will fulfil a long-standing demand and provide a sustainable solution to the region’s connectivity woes. “We hope Dr Arvind Panagariya, with his deep understanding of economic and developmental issues, will certainly take initiative to address this crucial infrastructure need, which will significantly enhance the living conditions and economic prospects of the Pangi valley residents,” he said.

