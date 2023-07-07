4,000 register for Shrikhand Yatra

Our Correspondent

Kullu, July 6

About 4,000 persons have so far registered for one of the most difficult pilgrimages Shrikhand Yatra to the Shrikhand Mahadev peak (18,570 feet) in Anni subdivision of this district to be held from July 7 to July 20.

The online registration facility was available on the portal shrikhandyatra.hp.gov.in and a pilgrim has to pay a fee of Rs 250. No pilgrim would be allowed to undertake the yatra without registration.

Anyone caught without registration or without a medical fitness certificate will be sent back to the base camp at Sinhgad. Kullu SP Sakshi Verma said the yatra route had been divided into six sectors, in which 70 police personnel would be deployed.

She said the police would ensure proper movement of devotees in the first sector from Bagipul to Jaon. A registration booth had been set up at Sinhgad where medical check-up of the devotees would also be done.

Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra Trust chairman and Kullu DC Ashutosh Garg said a medical rescue team had also been deployed for the safety of devotees and proper arrangements made for their food and accommodation. He urged the pilgrims to undertake the pilgrimage only on the route marked by the administration and not to travel by any other route. He said, “Action will be taken against the devotees undertaking pilgrimage without registration.”

Pilgrimage from today