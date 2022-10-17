4.23L voters registered in Una

Una, October 16
The Una Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer, Raghav Sharma, said 4,23,350 voters would exercise their franchise to elect candidates for five Assembly segments in the district.
The DC said 6,735 personnel from the district, serving in the Armed forces, would have the right to cast through postal ballot.
He further said for the first time, people with physical challenges and those above 80 years would also have the option to cast postal ballots from their homes. Such voters would have to inform the respective booth-level officers within four days of the date of nominations.
