Rs 4.38 cr to be spent on road metalling work: MLA

Our Correspondent

Chamba, November 13

Local MLA Neeraj Nayar said Rs 4.38 crore would be spent on the metalling works of the upper and lower Pajoh road in Chamba Assembly constituency. Nayar said this while presiding over a sports meet organised by Pajoh Sports Club today.

He said that to ensure all-round development in Chamba, emphasis was being laid on expansion of road network in rural areas, better implementation of electricity supply, drinking water and irrigation schemes along with expansion and strengthening of education and health facilities.

He said that post office facility would soon be available to the people in Pajoh gram panchayat area for which the department had completed all formalities.

While praising Pajoh Sports Club for organising the sports meet, Nayar said such activities not only keep the youth healthy but make them physically and mentally strong.

The MLA announced Rs 11,000 each to three mahila mandals and sports club Pajoh of the area and also announced to provide an amount of Rs 1 lakh for the repair and maintenance works of sarai bhavan of Nag temple. He also assured to provide necessary funds for the improvement of playground of Pajoh government high school.

On the occasion, the MLA honoured the winning players by presenting them trophies and mementoes.

#Chamba