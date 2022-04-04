4,437 BPL girls benefited from ‘Shagun’ scheme

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 3

The Mukhya Mantri Shagun Yojna has proved to be a boon for daughters of BPL families. As many as 4,437 girls have received a financial assistance amounting to Rs 13.76 crore. Under this scheme, a sum of Rs 31,000 each is being given as “shagun” to girls belonging to BPL families at the time of marriage.

In Kangra district, 1,569 girls of BPL families were provided a financial help of Rs 4,86,39,000, followed by Rs 1,81,04,000 to 584 girls in Hamirpur district, Rs 1,47,56,000 to 476 eligible girls in Chamba district, Rs 1,09,74,000 to 354 girls in Bilaspur district.

An aid of Rs 94,24,000 was given to 304 girls in Solan district, Rs 91,76,000 to 296 girls in Shimla district, Rs 78,43,000 to 253 girls in Sirmaur district, Rs 58,90,000 to 190 girls of Una district and Rs 34,41,000 to 111 girls in Kullu district, said a spokesperson for the state government. Only four girls in the tribal district of Kinnaur while there was no beneficiary in the adjoining Lahaul and Spiti district.

To avail the benefit of this scheme, the girl and her family can apply two months before marriage or within six months of marriage and the financial assistance is directly transferred to the bank account of the applicant.

The age of the girl should be 18 years or more and the age of the boy should be 21 years or more. The girl should be a permanent resident of Himachal Pradesh and the scheme can be availed even if the girl marries a person living outside Himachal.