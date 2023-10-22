4.5L cannabis plants seized in Kullu district

Our Correspondent

Kullu, October 21

The police have seized illegally cultivated 4.5 lakh cannabis plants on 105 bighas of land during raids in the Byasar and Jigling areas of Kullu. The police said about 1,000 cannabis plants could yield 1 kg of charas. Thus, 450 kg of high quality charas could have been extracted from these plants. The Forest Department had been asked to destroy the seized cannabis.

The police said 1.5 lakh cannabis plants were seized at Dogri in Byasar jungle. In the second case, 3 lakh illegally cultivated cannabis plants were seized from 80 bighas of forest land at Jigling in Pichlihar panchayat under the Patlikul police station.

Recently the police had arrested 34 persons and seized 5.719 kg cannabis, 110.572 kg hemp seeds and 2.83 lakh illegally cultivated cannabis plants during a massive operation in different parts of the Manikaran valley of this district.

