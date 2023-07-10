4,680 water schemes hit: Agnihotri

Our Correspondent

Una, July 9

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today said that heavy rainfall and flashfloods in the state had affected 4,680 supply schemes of the Jal Shakti Department, causing an estimated loss of Rs 323.3 crore.

He said in Una district alone, 257 drinking water and irrigation schemes of the department had suffered damage to the tune of Rs 20 crore. He arrived here in the evening to assess damage caused to public and private properties.

Agnihotri, while talking mediapersons at the Ghaluwal bridge over the Swan river that was closed to traffic for safety reasons, said that the Haroli to Rampur bridge over the Swan, constructed during the Congress rule, had provided an alternative route. He added that 876 bus routes had been affected due to heavy rain while 403 buses were stranded at different locations due to landslides and damaged roads.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that private property had also suffered damage. He added that ensuring the safety of people was the top priority of the state government. He directed the district administration to relocate migrant workers.