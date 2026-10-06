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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 4 accused in Himachal's Chanalmajra murder case arrested from Maharashtra

4 accused in Himachal's Chanalmajra murder case arrested from Maharashtra

Baddi SP Vinod Dhiman says the four accused had been arrested from Jalgaon and were currently on four-day police remand

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Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:56 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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During the search, Mukesh’s body was recovered from a small pond in Chanalmajra village in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. Representative Image/iStock
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Baddi police have arrested four youths from Jalgaon in Maharashtra in connection with the murder of a migrant worker in Chanalmajra village.

The body of the deceased, identified as Mukesh, was allegedly dumped in a pond at Chanalmajra after the murder on September 28.

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The accused were brought to Nalagarh on transit remand and produced before a court, which sent them to four-day police remand on Monday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ajit Kumar (19) a resident of Paithani Chak Naya Tola in Patna district; Gogal Mukhiya alias Roshan (21) and Chandan Kumar (22), both residents of Kutuvpur in Muzaffarpur district; and Santosh Kumar (24), a residents of Bahadurpur in Muzaffarpur district, all in Bihar.

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Mukesh Kumar, a native of Bihar, was living in Chanalmajra. He had left his house with some of his companions on the evening of September 28, but did not return. His brother, Umesh Kumar, lodged a missing-person complaint at the Manpura police station in Baddi on September 30.

During the search, Mukesh’s body was recovered from a small pond in Chanalmajra. After injury marks were found on the body, the police added a murder charge to the case and formed a special investigation team.

Baddi SP Vinod Dhiman said the four accused had been arrested from Jalgaon and were currently on four-day police remand. They were being questioned regarding the motive behind the murder, their individual roles and other evidence related to the incident.

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