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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 4 arrested with 17 g chitta in Shimla

4 arrested with 17 g chitta in Shimla

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:19 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Four persons have been arrested with 17 gm chitta (heroin) in Shimla, police said on Monday.

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In the first case, police arrested two individuals, Sahib Singh alias Sunny Sardar and Deepak Verma, from the Dhalli area with 8 gm chitta.

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According to the police, a police team was patrolling the area when it received information that the accused had stored heroin in their rented room and were selling it to local youth. Acting on the tip-off, the police raided their accommodation and arrested the duo with the contraband.

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In the second case, police arrested two individuals for possessing 9 gm heroin in Shimla.

According to the police, they received a tip-off that two individuals were carrying chitta, following which a police team set up a barricade near Shoghi. Later, the police stopped two persons riding a motorcycle for checking.

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During the search, the police recovered the contraband from their possession. One of the accused, identified as Dhruv, had concealed the heroin inside the inner padding of his helmet.

The police arrested the accused and seized the contraband.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shimla Gaurav Singh confirmed the arrests and said cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, have been registered. Further investigation is underway.

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