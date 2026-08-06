4 arrested with 17 gm chitta in Shimla

Four persons have been arrested with 17 grams of chitta (heroin) in Shimla in two cases, the police said on Monday. In the first case, the police arrested Sahib Singh, alias Sunny Sardar, and Deepak Verma from the Dhalli area of Shimla and recovered 8 grams of chitta from them. A police team patrolling the area got information that some persons had kept heroin in their room and were selling it to the local youth. The police raided their accommodation and arrested the duo with the contraband.

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In the second case, the police arrested two persons with 9 grams of heroin in Shimla. The police said that on a tip-off that some persons were carrying chitta, a barricade was set up near Shoghi. Later, the police stopped two persons riding a motorcycle for checking and recovered the contraband from them. One of the accused, identified as Dhruv, had hidden the heroin inside the inner padding of his helmet.

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The police arrested the accused and seized the contraband. SSP, Shimla, Gaurav Singh said that cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, had been registered. Investigations were underway in both cases.