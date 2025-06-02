DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 4 booked for raping woman in moving car in Mandi dist

4 booked for raping woman in moving car in Mandi dist

Was drugged, claims victim
Tribune News Service
ma, Updated At : 03:04 AM Jun 02, 2025 IST
A woman was allegedly raped by four men in a car in Mandi district on Saturday.

The victim claimed that the accused offered her a drugged drink, which rendered her unconscious. After regaining consciousness, she approached the Balh police station in Mandi and filed a complaint.

Based on her statement, the police have registered a case against four accused.

Mandi SP Sakshi Verma said the police had initiated an investigation into the matter and were working to apprehend the accused.

The incident has raised concerns about women’s safety, particularly when travelling alone.

