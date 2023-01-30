4 Chamba fair price shops lose licence

Our Correspondent

Chamba, January 29

Following the seizure of 200 sacks of rice by the Vigilance Department from the HP State Civil Supplies Corporation’s godown at Balu, near Chamba, recently, the authorisation of four fair price shops, a cooperative sabha, a sub-depot and civil supplies corporation’s wholesale warehouse involved in the case has been suspended till further orders.

In a communiqué issued on Saturday, District Controller, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Purushottam Singh confirmed that a truck loaded with 200 sacks of rice was caught by the Vigilance Department at the Civil Supplies Corporation’s godown on January 21.

To probe the matter, an inspection was conducted by an inspector of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department on January 23. Many irregularities were noticed in the functioning of the said fair price shops and cooperatives, he said. Further investigation in the case was underway, he added.

Meanwhile, the ration cards registered with the said fair price shops have been temporarily linked with other fair price shops to avoid inconvenience to beneficiaries, he said.

#chamba