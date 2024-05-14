4-day fair begins at Karsog’s Nahvidhar

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 13

Celebrations and devotion marked the start of a four-day fair in Nahvidhar (Karsog subdivision) of Mandi district yesterday.

The fair was inaugurated by Additional Chief Secretary Onkar Chand Sharma, the chief guest at the event.

On this occasion, he offered prayers at Shri Nag Chavasi Temple and received the blessings of the deity.

In his inaugural address, Sharma said, “The fair is a part of the rich ancient culture of our hill state and it is the responsibility of all of us to preserve it. We need to connect the next generation to our rich culture.”

Additional Chief Secretary Onkar Sharma inaugurates the fair at Karsog in Mandi. Tribune photo: Jai Kumar

Sharma said fairs celebrated in Mandi district and other parts of the state were based on the divine culture of Himachal Pradesh. These fairs helped in connecting people to each other, he added.

He said keeping in mind the ancient rich culture associated with various fairs and combining it with modernity, organising such events was a big step towards building modern society. On this occasion, Sharma inspected the Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme stall, signing the SVEEP signature board. The stall has been set up to ensure 100 per cent voter participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In his address, he underscored the importance of the target of a complete voter participation.

He also called upon the gathering to donate blood at the blood donation camp set to be held during the fair on May 14.

Selfie points were put up and signature campaigns were conducted for voters during the fair.

On this occasion, the Karsog Subdivisional Officer felicitated the chief guest by presenting him a shawl, cap and memento.

Tehsildar Kailash Kaundal, Block Development Officer Vaishali Sharma, naib-tehsildar Shanta Shukla, heads and senior officers of various departments were among those present at the event.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi