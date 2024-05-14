4-day fair begins at Karsog’s Nahvidhar

Mandi, May 13
Celebrations and devotion marked the start of a four-day fair in Nahvidhar (Karsog subdivision) of Mandi district yesterday.
The fair was inaugurated by Additional Chief Secretary Onkar Chand Sharma, the chief guest at the event.
On this occasion, he offered prayers at Shri Nag Chavasi Temple and received the blessings of the deity.
In his inaugural address, Sharma said, “The fair is a part of the rich ancient culture of our hill state and it is the responsibility of all of us to preserve it. We need to connect the next generation to our rich culture.”
Sharma said fairs celebrated in Mandi district and other parts of the state were based on the divine culture of Himachal Pradesh. These fairs helped in connecting people to each other, he added.
He said keeping in mind the ancient rich culture associated with various fairs and combining it with modernity, organising such events was a big step towards building modern society. On this occasion, Sharma inspected the Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme stall, signing the SVEEP signature board. The stall has been set up to ensure 100 per cent voter participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In his address, he underscored the importance of the target of a complete voter participation.
He also called upon the gathering to donate blood at the blood donation camp set to be held during the fair on May 14.
Selfie points were put up and signature campaigns were conducted for voters during the fair.
On this occasion, the Karsog Subdivisional Officer felicitated the chief guest by presenting him a shawl, cap and memento.
Tehsildar Kailash Kaundal, Block Development Officer Vaishali Sharma, naib-tehsildar Shanta Shukla, heads and senior officers of various departments were among those present at the event.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Anyone considering business deals with Iran...': US warns of sanctions hours after India-Iran Chabahar Port deal
US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Pat...
Death toll in Mumbai hoarding collapse rises to 14
The 100-foot-tall illegal billboard falls at a petrol pump i...
Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Another member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested from Haryana’s Fatehabad
Harpal Singh had asked Mohammed Rafique Chowdhary to conduct...
Indian staff member with United Nations killed in Gaza
The Indian personnel killed in Rafah is the 'first casualty'...
Indian national pleads guilty to attacking White House with rented truck
Sai Varshith Kandula of St Louis in Missouri on May 22 last ...