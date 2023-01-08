 4-day remand for murder accused : The Tribune India

4-day remand for murder accused

4-day remand for murder accused


Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, January 7

A district court here today remanded Chanchal Singh, who is accused of killing a woman and her son, in four days police custody.

Chanchal Singh, a resident of Birbagehra village in the district, allegedly fired on Karan Katoch and his mother Bimla Devi with his licensed weapon while they were working in fields near their house yesterday evening. Karan died on the spot while his mother died later in a hospital. Two more persons were injured in the incident.

SP Akriti Sharma said that a case under Section 302 of the IPC had been registered against Chanchal Singh. She added that the accused was produced in a court, which sent him to police remand till January 10.

