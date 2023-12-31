4-day veterinary training ends at agri university

Our Correspondent

Palampur, December 30

A four-day certification programme by the Veterinary Emergency Response Unit concluded at CSK H.P. Agriculture University today.

While addressing the gathering, Vice Chancellor DK Vatsa appreciated the faculty of Dr GC Negi College of Veterinary & Animal Sciences for regularly organising training sessions.

He said a proactive approach to problem-solving resolves many issues, adding that it was encouraging that 47 aspiring veterinarians got extensive training in disaster management, animal rescue and emergency care under the guidance of many multidisciplinary experts.

