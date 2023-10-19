4 DCs seek clarification on voting rights of MLAs

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, October 18

Ahead of the proposed elections for the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor in the four municipal corporations (MC), the respective Deputy Commissioners (DCs) have sought a clarification from the state government on the voting rights of the local MLAs.

These elections are due for Solan, Dharamsala, Palampur and Mandi MCs. Three MLAs can get the right to vote in Mandi whereas only one MLA will be able to vote in the other civic bodies, if the rules permit.

The term of the Mayor Punam Grover and Deputy Mayor Rajeen Kaura in the Solan MC completed on October 15 following which the state government appointed the DC as the authorised officer to conduct their election. He will convene a meeting of the councillors to conduct the elections after receipt of the clarification from the state government.

The Solan municipal council was upgraded to a municipal corporation in 2020 and the first Mayor and the Deputy Mayor were elected for a term of two-and-a-half years in April 2021.

Gopal Chand, Director, Urban Development Department, confirmed that a clarification has been sought by the respective DCs from the state government about the voting rights of the local MLA in electing the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the MC. He said the issue was being examined by the government.

Since the MLAs were permitted to vote in the municipal council elections held in various civic bodies recently, the DC had sought a clarification for the municipal corporation from the state government. As per the MC Act, the elections for the two posts were supposed to be held before the expiry of their term. Though a proposal for holding the elections on October 16 was mooted by the UDD, it was not notified by the state government owing to lack of consensus among the Congress councillors.

The post of the Mayor, which was reserved for an SC, has now been unreserved and is open for all categories.

The two key posts are held by the Congress, which has majority of nine of the 17 councillors in the House. Efforts are afoot by the senior leaders to arrive upon a consensus for the two posts as the party faces a vertical split among its councillors.

