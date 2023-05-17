4 dead in mishap

Solan, May 16
Four persons, including a couple and their daughter, were killed when the car in which they were travelling plunged into a gorge on the Lanacheta-Rajgarh road in Sirmaur at 5.30 am today. The cause of the accident is being ascertained. The CM expressed grief over the accident.
