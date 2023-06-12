4 detained for gang rape

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 11

The Arki police Sunday registered a case after a 46-year-old mentally challenged woman was allegedly raped by four men.

Solan SP Virender Sharma said the incident took place on June 4 when the woman was on her way back home from work. The woman was first raped by a man identified as Kali Ram. Later, another man named Nek Ram took her to a cowshed. Nek and two other youths, Naresh and Hari Ram, raped the woman and warned her against informing anyone about the incident.

The victim only reported the matter to the police today. A team of forensic experts has been engaged.

The SP said all the four accused have been detained and the victim has undergone a medical examination at the Arki Civil Hospital. A case has been registered under Sections 376, 376-D and 506 of the IPC for gang rape and criminal intimidation and further probe is under way.