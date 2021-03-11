4 die in Mandi road accident

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 25

Four persons were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Kun village under Seraj in the district today.

According to the police, victims Durga Singh, Khem Raj, Sarandas and Bhupinder, all natives of Mandi district, were travelling in a vehicle. Driver Durga Singh lost control over the vehicle, which fell into gorge.

“All four died on the spot. A police team retrieved the bodies from the gorge. After a post-mortem, the bodies will be handed over to the breaved families for cremation,” said a police officer.