4 die in mishap, crash barriers sought

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 9

Four persons were killed in a road accident in Nerwa yesterday. The deceased included one Armyman. The accident took place about four km from Nerwa when the car they were travelling in slipped into a deep gorge.

“Hardly a week passes by without an accident on Nerwa roads. And as vehicles roll down into deep gorges in most cases, the death rate is very high,” said Rajiv Bhikta, president, Beopar Mandal, Nerwa.

Bhikta further said that the roads needed to be covered with crash barriers to save innocent lives. “Considering such a high rate of accidents in this area, there should be two 108 Ambulances at the hospital here,” said Bhikta.

The around 40-km-long Chambi-Chopal-Nerwa stretch is highly prone to accidents with several spots and stretches witnessing repeated accidents over the years. As per police records (till last October), 68 accidents have been reported on this stretch in the last five years, killing 63 persons and leaving 104 injured.

While acknowledging that the Chopal-Nerwa roads are highly vulnerable to road accidents, a traffic police official said that crash barriers could make a difference on these hazardous roads.