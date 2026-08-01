4 faculty transfers leave Haripurdhar govt college with just three teachers

In a move that could adversely affect academic activities, the state government transferred four faculty members from Government Degree College (GDC), Haripurdhar, to GDC, Sangrah, on Friday evening.

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According to transfer orders issued by the Department of Higher Education, Assistant Professors of history, mathematics, physics and commerce have been transferred against vacant posts at Sangrah without any replacements, leaving the Haripurdhar college severely understaffed.

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Of the seven sanctioned teaching posts, only three faculty members now remain at the college following the transfers. The nearest government college at Sangrah is 27 km away, while another at Kupvi in Shimla district is 28 km away.

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Notably, Haripurdhar is the home turf of state Congress president Vinay Kumar. GDC, Haripurdhar, Principal AV Nidhi confirmed that the four faculty members were transferred on Friday evening.

Established in 2011, the college has an enrolment of 103 students and caters to the educational needs of rural and remote areas of the Haripurdhar region. A significant number of girl students are enrolled at the institution.

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Terming the transfers a retrograde step, Sirmaur BJP spokesperson Mela Ram Sharma alleged that the Congress government was attempting to shut down the college.

“The state government first discontinued four academic subjects offered at the college, and now it has transferred four Assistant Professors from Haripurdhar to Sangrah without providing any replacements. This will adversely affect the academic session, which has only recently begun,” he said.

Residents fear that unless the faculty strength is restored, students will be forced to migrate to colleges in Nahan or Solan. “Once student enrolment declines, the government will undoubtedly cite the low numbers as a pretext to shut down the college,” Sharma alleged.

He recalled that the college was established by the then BJP government led by Prem Kumar Dhumal to enable students, particularly girls from the remote and geographically challenging region, to pursue higher education closer to home.

He alleged that the Congress government was now attempting to shut down the institution. He claimed that, after assuming office, the government closed several public institutions, including Haripurdhar Civil Hospital, the Patwar Circle office and the Arat Health Sub-centre, and was now targeting the college.

He urged Congress leaders from the Haripurdhar area to exhort the local MLA, who is also the state Congress president, to safeguard the future of the region’s students by ensuring that replacement faculty members were appointed without delay.