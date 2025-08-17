DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 4 from Punjab held with heroin in Kangra

4 from Punjab held with heroin in Kangra

Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 03:00 AM Aug 17, 2025 IST
The Kangra police seized 25.19 gm of heroin (locally known as ‘chitta’) from four individuals during a routine patrol in Gaggal on Friday, as part of their ongoing special campaign against drug abuse.

The accused, all residents of Gurdaspur district in Punjab, were travelling in a Punjab-registered vehicle when they were intercepted by a patrolling police team. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of the contraband in their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Gurinder Singh (30) and Arithpal (22), both of Rasulpur village; Rupinder Kaur (21) of Neelkalan village; and Rupinder Singh (26) of Dapai village.

Police officials said a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the four and investigation was underway.

Kangra Superintendent of Police Ashok Rattan said the forces were committed to the anti-drug campaign, stating the operation would continue with full intensity.

