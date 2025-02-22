DT
PT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 4 girls make it to national kabaddi camp

4 girls make it to national kabaddi camp

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:54 AM Feb 22, 2025 IST
Four women kabaddi players have been picked for the national camp being held in Sonepat. In all, 20 girls have been picked for the camp from across the country. The Indian team for the Asian Championship, to be held in Tehran from March 1, will be selected from amongst these girls.

The girls picked from the state include Pushpa Rana, who captained the team in National Games, Sakshi, Jyoti and Bhawana. All these players played a crucial role in helping the state win the gold in National Games about two weeks back in Uttarakhand. In the Nationals that were held immediately after the National Games, the state team won a silver medal.

Congratulating the girls on their selection for the national camp, kabaddi association president Raj Kumar Bhranta hoped that all four girls would make it to the Indian team. “Our girls are very talented. I am sure all four of them will make it to the India side and would help the team do well at the Asian Championship,” said Bhranta. The state has been dominating the women kabaddi competition for a while now – the team recently won its third consecutive gold medal in the National Games.

