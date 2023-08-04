4 gram panchayats nominated for National Cleanliness Award

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, August 3

The Deputy Commissioner today said as many as four gram panchayats of the district have been nominated for National Cleanliness Award under the National Cleanliness Mission.

DC Hemraj Bairwa said an agency of the Central Government would conduct a verification survey of these gram panchayats and award scores according to the format of the National Cleanliness Mission.

The four gram panchayats nominated for the award are Bhoranj, Kala Amb, Amroh and Kanoh.

All 284 gram panchayats of the district already open defecation-free.

He said the four panchayats nominated for the award are Bhoranj, Kala Amb, Amroh and Kanoh.

The DC said all 284 gram panchayats of the district were already open defecation-free panchayats. He added that efforts were being made for solid and soft waste management in the panchayats.

He said a team from the Centre would also verify the progress and implementation of cleanliness drive in all gram panchayats.

The Central team would send a report for the award in the district category as well, he sasid.

The district had already won the first position in a cleanliness drive across the country.

DC Bairwa said the district was once again trying to grab the award.

#Hamirpur