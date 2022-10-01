Una: 4 held for Haroli resident murder

Our Correspondent

Una, September 30

The Una Police today arrested all four persons accused of murdering a resident of Dulehar village in Haroli subdivision of the district September 12.

The four assailants, all residents of Hoshiarpur district in Punjab, had come on two motorcycles and one of them had shot Ravinder Kumar, aka Sethi, in the chest. Sethi was declared brought dead at the Una district hospital.

Una SP Arijit Sen Thakur told mediapersons here that the four accused, namely Jasbir (23), Rishi Pal, alias Mani (20), Abhishek Rana (21) and a juvenile came on motorcycles to Dulehar on September 12. Jasbir shot Sethi in the chest, killing him. “The murder was well planned and six other persons, who had conducted a recce of the village a day before to the incident, have also been rounded up for interrogation,” he added.

Sen said that Rishi Pal along with his father used to frequent Dulehar and in April, he had an altercation with Sethi over some issue, which was being investigated. He added that Rishi Pal nursed a grudge, which led to the incident. Around 6 pm, a bullet hit Sethi when he along with his nephew was walking near the school stadium.

The SP said that the police had also recovered a 7.62 mm country-made pistol, which was used in the crime. He added that after committing crime all four accused absconded in different directions.

On the basis of tracking of their mobile phones and local intelligence, one of the accused was nabbed from Rajasthan, while the other three were arrested from Hoshiarpur.

SP Arijit Sen said that all accused had previous criminal cases registered against them in Punjab, including under the Arms Act.

