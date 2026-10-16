4 held with 25 gm heroin

The Kangra police have arrested four persons and seized 25.69 gm of heroin (chitta) in three separate cases registered during operations conducted on October 14 and 15. A fifth accused, a shopkeeper, is absconding.

Kangra Superintendent of Police Kulbhushan Verma said the operations were conducted by the district police in coordination with the CIA unit as part of the intensified campaign against drug trafficking.

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In the first case, a CIA team intercepted two youths in the Nagrota Bagwan area and seized 9.67 gm of heroin from their possession. A scooter was also impounded. The accused have been identified as Sarthak (21), a resident of Chamba district, and Ankush (21), a resident of Dharamsala.

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In the second case, acting on specific intelligence, a joint team of the CIA and Palampur police raided Guru Kripa Handloom Shop in the Palampur main market. The police seized a parcel containing 10.41 gm of heroin and arrested Amit Kumar (27), a resident of Majherna village in Baijnath tehsil. The shop owner, Varun Khanna, allegedly evaded arrest and is absconding. Raids are being conducted to trace him.

In the third case, a CIA team apprehended Deepak Kapoor (34) in the Garoh area under Dharamsala tehsil during late-night patrolling. A search led to the seizure of 5.61 gm of heroin.