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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 4 held with 25 gm heroin

4 held with 25 gm heroin

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Tribune News Service
Dharamshala, Updated At : 01:23 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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The Kangra police have arrested four persons and seized 25.69 gm of heroin (chitta) in three separate cases registered during operations conducted on October 14 and 15. A fifth accused, a shopkeeper, is absconding.

Kangra Superintendent of Police Kulbhushan Verma said the operations were conducted by the district police in coordination with the CIA unit as part of the intensified campaign against drug trafficking.

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In the first case, a CIA team intercepted two youths in the Nagrota Bagwan area and seized 9.67 gm of heroin from their possession. A scooter was also impounded. The accused have been identified as Sarthak (21), a resident of Chamba district, and Ankush (21), a resident of Dharamsala.

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In the second case, acting on specific intelligence, a joint team of the CIA and Palampur police raided Guru Kripa Handloom Shop in the Palampur main market. The police seized a parcel containing 10.41 gm of heroin and arrested Amit Kumar (27), a resident of Majherna village in Baijnath tehsil. The shop owner, Varun Khanna, allegedly evaded arrest and is absconding. Raids are being conducted to trace him.

In the third case, a CIA team apprehended Deepak Kapoor (34) in the Garoh area under Dharamsala tehsil during late-night patrolling. A search led to the seizure of 5.61 gm of heroin.

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