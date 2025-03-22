Four buses of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) were damaged and defaced with slogans at the Amritsar bus stand on Friday night. Of these, three buses had their front windscreens damaged, while a bus operating on the Amritsar-Hamirpur route was defaced with slogans.

The affected buses include those plying on the Amritsar-Bilaspur, Amritsar-Sujanpur, and Amritsar-Jawala Ji routes. “The matter has been brought to the attention of the Amritsar Police,” said Nipun Jindal, Managing Director of HRTC.

This act of vandalism occurred despite prior discussions between the Chief Ministers of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, during which they agreed to assign DGP-level officers to resolve the issue.

In response to earlier incidents of bus damage across Punjab, HRTC had suspended 10 routes to Hoshiarpur, which have since been resumed.