4 houses gutted at Pangi village

Our Correspondent

Chamba, November 1

Four houses were completely gutted in a fierce fire which broke out at Shour village of Pangi tribal subdivision yesterday. However, no casualty was reported.

The officials of the area rushed to the village immediately after receiving the information about the fire incident and carried out relief and rescue operations.

An interim relief of Rs 10,000 each was provided to the affected families by the Pangi administration.

Meanwhile, a local NGO, the Pangwal Ekta Manch, has urged the government to assess the losses caused and sanction relief in terms of cash and kind.

Besides, timber wood of dry trees should be provided to the affected families so that basic house structures could be erected before snowfall in the tribal valley.

The NGO also requested the state government to establish fire substations at Killar, Dharwas, Sach, Sechunala and Purthi to mitigate such incidents in future.

