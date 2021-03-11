4 houses gutted in Pangi valley

Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 3

Four houses were reportedly destroyed in a fire incident in the Pangi area of Chamba district late last night.

The fire broke out in a house at Thandal village in Purthi panchayat and soon it engulfed the adjoining three houses. Local officials rushed to the incident site to carry out a relief and rescue operation. The Pangwal Ekta Manch has requested the local administration to provide necessary relief to the affected families.