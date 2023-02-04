4 injured in road mishap in Bangana

UNA, FEBRUARY 3
Three adults suffered minor injuries, while a child was seriously injured when a pick-up truck carrying about 20 persons met with an accident in Thandi Khuhi village of Bangana subdivision on Friday afternoon.
The occupants of the vehicle were junk dealers from Patiala district in Punjab. They were travelling from Shahtalai in Hamirpur district to Patiala. The pick-up truck was loaded with junk and about 20 persons were sitting above these goods which were packed in sacks.
When the vehicle reached Thandi Khuhi village, one of the rear tyres of the vehicle burst. The vehicle hit the hill side and was toppled. The injured were rescued and taken to Bangana civil hospital from where the child was referred to Una district hospital.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi to inaugurate India's largest helicopter production facility in Karnataka's Tumakuru on Monday
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and senior officials of the M...
A day after being suspended from Congress, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur says ‘I derive my strength from people, rest is secondary’
Preneet Kaur is accused of helping the BJP in the northern s...
Sikh boy asked to remove turban during football match in Spain
According to a FIFA ruling, men football players can wear tu...
'Bole re papihara' singer Vani Jayaram dies at 77
Was living alone at a downtown apartment in Chennai
CM Bhagwant Mann reaches out to Ravidassia community; flags off Shobha Yatra in Jalandhar
Says the message of equality was propagated by Guru Ravidass...