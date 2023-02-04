4 injured in road mishap in Bangana

Our Correspondent

UNA, FEBRUARY 3

Three adults suffered minor injuries, while a child was seriously injured when a pick-up truck carrying about 20 persons met with an accident in Thandi Khuhi village of Bangana subdivision on Friday afternoon.

The occupants of the vehicle were junk dealers from Patiala district in Punjab. They were travelling from Shahtalai in Hamirpur district to Patiala. The pick-up truck was loaded with junk and about 20 persons were sitting above these goods which were packed in sacks.

When the vehicle reached Thandi Khuhi village, one of the rear tyres of the vehicle burst. The vehicle hit the hill side and was toppled. The injured were rescued and taken to Bangana civil hospital from where the child was referred to Una district hospital.

