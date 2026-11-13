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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 4 Kangra villages await restoration of lone HRTC bus

4 Kangra villages await restoration of lone HRTC bus

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Rajiv Mahajan
Tribune News Service
Nurpur, Updated At : 01:07 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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Bus suspension forces residents to hire costly private vehicles or walk long distances
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The suspension of the only Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus service operated by its Pathankot depot on the Jassur-Luthial-Agahar-Rey route for the past several days has disrupted the daily lives of residents of several villages in Fatehpur subdivision of Kangra district.

With no alternative public transport available, commuters are being forced to hire private vehicles at high fares, while schoolchildren and employees have to walk long distances to reach their destinations.

The HRTC bus operates from Jassur via Rehan, Hauri Devi, Bhatoli, Malhanta, Chhatrial, Luthial and Agahar before reaching Rey. After an overnight halt at Rey, it returns to Jassur the following morning along the same route.

The service is the only government transport link for residents of Rey, Agahar, Luthial and Malhanta villages. Its disruption has particularly affected people who regularly travel to the Fatehpur subdivision headquarters for official work and other essential requirements.

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Students and employees of government and private institutions are among the worst affected, as they depend on the service for their daily commute. In its absence, many have no option but to hire expensive private vehicles or walk considerable distances, sometimes through isolated stretches. The elderly and other regular commuters are also facing considerable inconvenience.

Local Zila Parishad member Vandana Kalia has demanded the immediate restoration of the bus service, saying its suspension has caused serious hardship to residents of several villages. She said students, employees and senior citizens were bearing the brunt of the disruption and urged the HRTC authorities to ensure an uninterrupted transport service on the route connecting several villages in the region.

Sources said as many as 36 obsolete buses operating under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) in the HRTC’s Pathankot depot had been declared condemned and unfit to ply. However, owing to an acute shortage of buses at the depot, several of these vehicles were still being used to ferry commuters on crucial rural routes in the lower Kangra region. Frequent breakdowns had become routine, causing considerable inconvenience to passengers.

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Pramod Sharma, a regular commuter, said the HRTC should deploy an alternative bus whenever the regular vehicle developed a technical fault. He said the absence of such an arrangement disrupted the daily routines of students and employees.

When contacted, HRTC Regional Manager, Pathankot, Vijay Chaudhary said the bus had developed an engine fault, which had since been repaired. He assured that the service would be restored within a day or two.

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