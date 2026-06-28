4 killed as car plunges into deep gorge in Chamba’s Churah

Four people were killed when the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Churah subdivision of Chamba district on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

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The accident occurred on the Nakrod–Himgiri Dam Road when the car reportedly went out of the driver’s control and veered off the road before falling into the Baira Siul River below.

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The identity of the victims is yet to be ascertained by officials.

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The impact of the crash was so severe that the vehicle was completely mangled. All four occupants died on the spot, and their bodies were found scattered near the wreckage.

According to preliminary information, the victims were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony when the accident took place.

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Local residents rushed to the spot after learning about the mishap and immediately informed the police. Rescue operations were launched with the assistance of villagers, police, and the fire department.

Police said the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained and a detailed investigation is under way.

The latest tragedy marks the second fatal road accident in Chamba district in just two days, raising fresh concerns over road safety in the hilly region. On Saturday, four people, including three members of a family, were killed after the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in the Bharmour subdivision.